Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,538 shares of company stock worth $37,034,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $332.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.56. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.39 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

