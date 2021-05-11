Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.58 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce $12.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.72 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $11.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $50.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.32 billion to $51.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.69 billion to $54.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.75.

CHTR opened at $694.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.72. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $704.09.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

