CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $48,641.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.60 or 0.00667457 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00066960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00251454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $661.57 or 0.01172522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.38 or 0.00771640 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.