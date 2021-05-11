Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $489.50 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.44 and its 200-day moving average is $489.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

