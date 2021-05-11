ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of CCXI opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

