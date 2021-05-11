Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

NYSE CHMI traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 684,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,104. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

