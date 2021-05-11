Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,742,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

