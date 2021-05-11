Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,593. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

