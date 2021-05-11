Chronologic (DAY) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Chronologic has a market cap of $345,561.14 and approximately $101.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00084033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00060482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00107533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.00782426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.65 or 0.09352550 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

