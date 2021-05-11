CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 56,995 shares.The stock last traded at $17.32 and had previously closed at $17.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIXX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $12,264,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,642,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,574,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 294,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

