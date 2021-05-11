CIBC Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$82.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$79.57.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$71.50 on Friday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$37.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 4.28.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.2699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.