CIBC Boosts Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to $27.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MFC. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE MFC opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 615.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,714,000 after buying an additional 2,028,606 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $16,958,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 691.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after buying an additional 1,928,037 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.