CIBC Trims Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Target Price to C$2.75

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Canopy Rivers stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.53. 984,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,227. Canopy Rivers has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$11.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09. The firm has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29.

Get Canopy Rivers alerts:

Canopy Rivers Company Profile

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.