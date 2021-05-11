CIBC Trims Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Target Price to C$2.75

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.
Canopy Rivers stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.53. 984,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,227. Canopy Rivers has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$11.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09. The firm has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29.
Canopy Rivers Company Profile
