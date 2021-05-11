CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Issues Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $155.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCT shares. TheStreet raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

