Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New $16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.