Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target to $26.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 211.75% from the stock’s current price.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 176,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $283.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

