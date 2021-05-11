Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Buy

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $139.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $97.23 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.26.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

