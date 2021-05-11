Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Buy

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.38.
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $139.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $97.23 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.26.
In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
