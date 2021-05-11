Citigroup Raises Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $24.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

GTES traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,821. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

