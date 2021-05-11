Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

