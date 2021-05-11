Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CLVT traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. 15,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,169. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.