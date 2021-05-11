Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,082 shares of company stock worth $3,301,501. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

