Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 130,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,594. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

