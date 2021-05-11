Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.53.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $2,497,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,611,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.