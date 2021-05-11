Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,746 shares of company stock worth $6,548,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudera by 28.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

