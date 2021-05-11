Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 126.84% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $553.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

