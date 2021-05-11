Clovis Oncology to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

