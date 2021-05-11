CNB Bank Buys 383 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 296.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $10.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $618.99. The stock had a trading volume of 991,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,219,355. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.73. The stock has a market cap of $596.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.46, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.66 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,153 shares of company stock worth $84,053,529 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

