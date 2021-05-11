CNB Bank Buys 4,825 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 452,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $197.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.