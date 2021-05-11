CNB Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

