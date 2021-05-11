Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.73 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CODX opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
