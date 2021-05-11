Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognizant reported strong first-quarter 2021 results, which reflected robust performance across segments including Healthcare as well as Communications, Media and Technology. Steady growth in manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities clients offset weakness in retail and consumer goods, and travel and hospitality clients. Moreover, acquisitions have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities, clientele and international prospects. The company is witnessing strength in high quality, lower cost technology services including cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. However, lackluster spending by large banks and ongoing stiff competition in the IT services market are concerns. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Several other analysts have also commented on CTSH. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

