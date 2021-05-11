Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CHRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of CHRS opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $22.22.
In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,953,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,094,000 after buying an additional 223,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,759,000 after acquiring an additional 192,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares during the period.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
