Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of CHRS opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,953,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,094,000 after buying an additional 223,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,759,000 after acquiring an additional 192,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

