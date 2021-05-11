Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post $242.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $144.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $931.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $933.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $959.65 million, with estimates ranging from $948.50 million to $970.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. 9,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.