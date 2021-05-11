Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.88. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 87,809 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Coin Hodl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coin Hodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Hodl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit