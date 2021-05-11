Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.21 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, hitting $112.72. 2,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

