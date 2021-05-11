Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.8% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 452,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,176,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comments


