Comerica Bank Acquires 885 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

