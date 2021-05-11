Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

