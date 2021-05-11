CommScope (COMM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2021 – CommScope had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/7/2021 – CommScope had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – CommScope had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/19/2021 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

4/14/2021 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

4/9/2021 – CommScope had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $20.00.

4/8/2021 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

CommScope stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 207,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

