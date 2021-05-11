Comparing DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion 2.37 $5.68 million $0.04 194.25 EverQuote $248.81 million 3.55 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -110.75

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 8.92% 11.59% 9.12% EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

Volatility & Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DouYu International and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 1 0 2.25 EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67

DouYu International currently has a consensus target price of $13.78, indicating a potential upside of 77.35%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $56.83, indicating a potential upside of 83.27%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than DouYu International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

