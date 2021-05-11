Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $827.44 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $827.44 or 0.01468821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $4.20 billion and $570.32 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

