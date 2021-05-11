Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Issues Earnings Results

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 2,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.46. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

