Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 38.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

CDOR traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 329,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,218. The company has a market cap of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

