Conflux Network (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $661.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $661.55 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,036.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.17 or 0.07156399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.39 or 0.02581183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.88 or 0.00649360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00198632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.98 or 0.00779824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.57 or 0.00679143 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.41 or 0.00518254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 830,976,778 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.