Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Conformis by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $156.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit