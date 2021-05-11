Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Conformis by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $156.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

