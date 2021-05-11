Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36,476.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.