Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CNST stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 414,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,965. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $982.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

