Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

