Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

