Contrasting Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allison Transmission and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 16.00% 46.60% 7.57% Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allison Transmission and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.83 $604.00 million $4.86 9.28 Visteon $2.95 billion 1.12 $70.00 million $2.77 42.73

Allison Transmission has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Visteon. Allison Transmission is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allison Transmission and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 1 5 1 0 2.00 Visteon 3 5 4 0 2.08

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus target price of $44.86, indicating a potential downside of 0.54%. Visteon has a consensus target price of $110.56, indicating a potential downside of 6.59%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Visteon.

Volatility & Risk

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Visteon on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

